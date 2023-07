Feeling lucky? Big jackpots up for grabs this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—If you’re feeling lucky there’s over $1 billion up for grabs this weekend.

Tonight’s Mega Millions draws for $427 million and tomorrow’s Powerball draws for $590 million.

Tickets for the drawings are $2 and can be purchased up until one hour before they’re held.

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 303 million while the odds of winning the Powerball are 1 in 293 million.