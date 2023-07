Meta: Threads surpasses 50 million signs up

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—Threads had quite the first 24 hours!

According to Meta, the company’s new social media site had more than 50 million sign-ups since launching Wednesday.

Threads also drew scrutiny from Twitter —a direct competitor.

The company threatened legal action and accused Meta of stealing trade secrets when it hired former employees to help develop threads.

Meta said no one on the Threads engineering team used to work at Twitter.