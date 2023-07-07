More women in workforce than ever

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—More American women than ever before are back to work.

Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows nearly 77.8% of women between the ages of 25 and 54 were in the workforce last month.

That’s an all-time high and a rebound from the pandemic ‘she-cession.’

In February of 2020, the labor force participation rate for prime working-age women was 77%— just shy of the record 77.3% set during the dot-com era leading up to the pandemic.

But by April 2020, that rate had plummeted to 73.5% as the pandemic froze the U.S. economy.