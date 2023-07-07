Survey: Americans need $233,000 a year to feel financially secure

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—How much money would you need to feel financially secure or rich?

In a survey, people said they would need to earn, on average, $233,000 a year to feel financially secure and they would need to make $483,000 a year to feel rich or to attain financial freedom.

To put those numbers in perspective—the median earnings for a full-time, year-round worker in 2021 was just over $56,000.

More than 2,500 adults in the U.S. took part in the Bankrate survey.