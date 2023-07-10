80K+ Woom bikes recalled due to handlebar issues

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—84,000 Woom children’s bicycles are being recalled due to handlebars detaching and causing injuries.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has been made aware of 77 incidents where handlebar stems malfunctioned, causing cuts, bruising and abrasions.

Certain bike models from Woom are being recalled—specifically the Woom original 2018 and 2021 models which were top recommendations for children ages 18 months to 14 years.

Woom is calling for consumers to stop using the bicycles and contact Woom Bikes USA for a free repair kit.