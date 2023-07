Powerball jackpot raised to $675 million

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– The Powerball jackpot has been increased to a hefty $675 million ahead of tonight’s drawing.

The lucky winner can select a one-time cash payment of $340.9 million or the entire jackpot paid over 29 years in 30 installments.

The odds of winning are about 1 in 293 million, say officials.

Good luck South Carolina!