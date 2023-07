Richland deputies search for missing 78 year-old man

courtesy:RCSD

courtesy:RCSD

courtesy:RCSD

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland deputies are searching for a missing 78 year-old man.



He was last seen this morning July 10 in the 1200 block of Godspeed Road in Eastover, according to authorities.

Willie Williams is 6’1″, 240 lbs, and was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a blue t-shirt and black work boots.

You are urged to call 911 if you see him.