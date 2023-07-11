Deputies: Escaped detainee from Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center captured

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies say they’ve captured a detainee who escaped the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center this morning.

Authorities say Charles Kenneth Meador, 38, was last seen in the facility around 3 a.m. and was not located later during a regular count of detainees.

Jail records show he was booked on April 9 and is being held on a $10k bond. He was charged with multiple crimes including resisting arrest and grand larceny.

Deputies say he was captured before 9 this morning.