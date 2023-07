FAIRFIELD, S.C. (WOLO)—Fairfield deputies are searching for a transgender girl they say ran away from home.

Investigators say 16 year-old Jonathan Cedeno was last seen at her home on Peay Ridge Road in the Great Falls community on July 8 at 2 a.m.

She is approximately 5’10, and weighs approximately 140 lbs.

If you know where she is contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at 803-635-4141.