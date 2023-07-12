Governor McMaster holds ceremonial bill signing for Ignition Interlock

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Governor Henry McMaster held a bill signing ceremony today for legislation aimed at reducing DUI incidents.

The Ignition Interlock bill will require the installation of a device in cars driven by individuals convicted of Driving Under the Influence (DUI) at .08 Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) or higher.

In a statement ahead of the ceremony Governor McMaster said, “Too many South Carolina families have been tragically impacted by reckless drivers under the influence of alcohol. This legislation will significantly reduce the number of DUI incidents across our state and ultimately save the lives of countless South Carolinians.”

Convicted drunk drivers must provide a breath sample into the device in order to start their vehicle. The vehicle will not start if alcohol is detected.

The devices were previously required after a DUI at .15 BAC or higher.