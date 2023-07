Powerball Jackpot raised to $750 million

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Powerball jackpot has increased to a whopping $750 million! The drawing is set to happen Wednesday.



The winner can elect to take home a lump sum of $378.8 million or the entire jackpot paid out in 30 installments over 29 years.

The odds of winning the big prize are about 1 in 293 million.