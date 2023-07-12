Military Matters: Secret investigation into Coast Guard Academy sexual assaults

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—New questions about the secret investigation into sexual abuse at the Coast Guard Academy.

According to documents, the assaults were treated as minor misconduct and were usually covered up.

Of the dozens of cases examined, only one person was ever prosecuted and the the charge was dismissed when a court ruled the statute of limitations had run out.

Many of the alleged perpetrators graduated and went on to high-ranking positions in the Coast Guard or other branches of the Military.

The Coast Guard only briefed Congress in recent weeks.