Sheriff Lott releases statement on Jeriod Price arrest

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)–Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott released a statement on today’s capture of Jeriod Price.

Sheriff Leon Lott stated, “When I told the Smalls family that their son’s killer was back in custody, they yelled with joy. The Smalls family has endured enough pain and they don’t want anymore victims to go through what they have. It is unfortunate that so many resources were wasted on finding Price. Our criminal justice system has failed.”

Price was arrested by New York FBI agents this morning after a months-long search.

He will be taken to Kirkland Reception and Evaluation Center in Columbia when he returns to S.C.