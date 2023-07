Survey: Fewer small businesses raising prices

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— Fewer small businesses are raising their prices.

That’s according to a survey from the National Federation of Independent Businesses. 29% of respondents said they raised prices in June.

Economists say, that’s still very inflationary but it is the lowest level since March 2021.

The survey also found that 42% of small businesses are having trouble filling job openings.