Water main break closes Lake Murray Blvd. at St. Andrews Rd. in Irmo

Courtesy: Irmo Police Department

(Courtesy: Irmo PD) Water main break closes Lake Murray Boulevard at St. Andrews Road.

(Courtesy: Irmo PD) Intersection shut down while Columbia Water crews work to repair the damage.

IRMO, S.C. (WOLO) – Irmo authorities say a water main break has caused an intersection to shut down.

It happened at Lake Murray Boulevard at St. Andrews Road after 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the City of Columbia was notified and water crews are working to repair the damage.

Officials say traffic is being detoured to nearby streets and they urge you to avoid the area.

The intersection will be blocked throughout today and likely into tomorrow July 13, say officials.

