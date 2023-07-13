Big Homie Lil Homie’s 6th Annual Masquerade Sneaker Ball this Saturday!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A local non-profit is hosting an annual ball to celebrate the power mentoring has on our youth!

Big Homie Lil Homie’s 6th Annual Masquerade Sneaker Ball starts Saturday, July 15 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Britt Event Center on 533 Clemson Road.

Curtis spoke with the non-profit’s Executive Director Dr. Jamal Stroud and mentor Steven Farray about how the non-profit works to change young men’s lives through its mentoring program and how mentoring helped change their lives.

For the ball, they encourage you to dress up, enjoy plenty of food, socialize, and wear your sneakers and masquerade mask.

The cost is $10 per ticket.

Visit Big Homie Lil Homie’s website to learn more about the non-profit.

You can also send an email to bighomielilhomie2017@gmail. com for additional information.