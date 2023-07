Chipotle testing autocado robot for making guacamole

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—Chipotle is testing a robot to help make guacamole. It’s called the autocado.

Here’s how it works: you load up to 25 pounds of avocados in the machine.

One by one, it slices the fruit open, takes off the skin, removes the core, and places the flesh in a bowl.

That’s when an actual person takes over, adding the other ingredients and hand-mashing it to make guacamole.

The autocado could cut guac prep time in half.