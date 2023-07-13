Coroner: Lancaster Co. teen drowns in Lake Wateree

Kershaw Co., S.C. (WOLO)–The Kershaw Co. Coroner’s Office says an 18 year old man drowned on Lake Wateree Wednesday.

Officials say emergency crews responded to the Liberty Hill area of the lake off of Singleton Creek Rd. just before 5pm.

The coroner says Gabriel Clyburn, 18, of Lancaster Co. was in the water with friends when he went under and did not resurface.

According to the coroner’s office Clyburn just graduated from Andrew Jackson High School and was planning on attending Coastal Carolina in the fall.