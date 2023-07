Grocery prices steady in June

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—Here’s a bit of relieving news for shoppers, grocery prices stayed somewhat steady in June.

According to the latest Consumer Price Index, released Wednesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, grocery prices ticked up only .1%.

That’s slightly less of a rise than the increase for food items overall.

Food items overall rose .2% from May to June.

Over the course of the year, however, food prices have risen more than overall inflation.