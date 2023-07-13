Survey: Most adults still unfamiliar with 988 hotline

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— Most people in the U.S. don’t know they can call, text or send a chat message to 988 to reach licensed counselors trained to de-escalate a mental health crisis.

That’s according to a new poll from the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline can also provide emotional support or connect callers with additional mental health resources.

The poll found more than 80% of us adults were either unfamiliar with or had never heard of 988.