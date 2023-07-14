Amazon’s Prime Day success biggest in company history

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—Amazon scored it’s largest Prime Day in company history.

Consumers spent $12.7 billion during Amazon’s Prime Days sales on July 11 and 12.

That’s a 6.1% rise from a year ago, according to Adobe Analytics.

Amazon said July 11 was the single largest sales day in company history, but did not provide details.

Shoppers bought 375 million items over the two day sale—up from 300 million last year.

Adobe Analytics said it was a record two days for online shopping overall.