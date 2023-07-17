Health Minute: FDA approves RSV antibody for infants

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— Some good news for parents with infants hoping to steer clear of RSV this winter.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration just approved an antibody to protect newborns from the respiratory virus.

Nirsevimab is not a vaccine—it’s a ready-made antibody that can bind to the virus and block it from infecting healthy cells.

Its given as a single injection before RSV season which usually peaks in the fall and winter.

Infants up to 24 months of age who remain vulnerable through their second RSV season can get a second injection.

The advisory committee on immunization practices for the CDC will vote on the approval next.