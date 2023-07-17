Jeriod Price extradited back to South Carolina following NY arrest

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) —Jeriod Price has been extradited back to South Carolina after he was arrested last week in New York.

The 43 year-old is now in custody at Kirkland Reception and Evaluation Center in Columbia.

He is being housed in a single cell in SCDC’s most secure unit, says SLED. Price was convicted of shooting and killing football player Carl Smalls Jr. in 2002.

Price was released from prison March 15 after his 35-year sentence was reduced by court order to 19 years. The S.C. Supreme Court overturned the order on April 26.

SCDC and SLED thank the NYC Department of Correction for its help in this case.