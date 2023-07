Sam’s Club offering $20 memberships for educators

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)– Sam’s Club is offering educators $20 memberships today through August 15.

That’s 60% less than the normal price.

It’s for state-licensed Pre-K through 12 teachers, principals and assistant principals nationwide.

College and University professors can also get the deal.

Sam’s Club says its offering the discount since many educators pay for their own classroom supplies.