UPS training non-union delivery drivers with strike threat looming

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— UPS is taking preemptive action ahead of a possible strike by thousands of its unionized drivers.

The delivery company says it’s training non-union employees to take care of deliveries if its drivers walk off the job when their contract expires at the end of July.

They also say the move is a temporary solution and not an effort to walk away from negotiations or permanently squeeze out union drivers.

Talks between UPS and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters broke down earlier this month.

Drivers are demanding better benefits and working conditions.