Columbia becomes first city or county in SC to receive LEED certification

Courtesy: City of Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Columbia is the first city or county in South Carolina to achieve LEED certification, announced City officials.



The City joins a group of 40 cities or counties worldwide to receive the recognition for its sustainability achievements.

It received the Gold certification, the highest possible rating.

In a release Mayor Daniel Rickenmann says, “We still have so much we can do to make our City more sustainable and inclusive for everyone, but this truly shows how much we are actively doing to make Columbia a better City to live, work and play.”

The categories that LEED uses to grade a project and why they are good for business and people include quality of life, innovation and regional priorities, water efficiency, energy and greenhouse gas emissions, and others.