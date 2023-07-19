UPDATE: Man charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor faces additional charges

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced Michael Wise was served additional warrants after he allegedly committed Criminal Sexual Conduct with a minor.

The 43 year-old is accused of having a sexual relationship with the victim between July 2022 and May 2023.

The minor is under 16 years of age, say officials. His bond was denied.

On July 17, Wise was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and placing a child at risk.

The new warrants allege that he encouraged the minor to ingest cocaine. It placed the child’s life at risk of harm endangering the child’s physical or mental health, and safety, say authorities.