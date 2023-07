Pineapple flavored Pepsi available only at Little Caesars

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— Does pineapple belong on pizza? How about on the side?

Pepsi is bringing back its pineapple flavored soda in a partnership with Little Caesars.

Right now, pineapple lovers can get the fruit on their pizza and wash it down with a tropical pop.

Pineapple Pepsi first came out in 2020, but if you want it now, it’s only available at Little Caesars and only for a limited time.