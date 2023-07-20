2 men arrested after three county high-speed pursuit

KERSHAW, S.C. (WOLO)– Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of two men today after an early morning drug search warrant on Green Hill Road in Lugoff resulted in a car chase.

The pursuit went to Whiting Way, then Hwy 601 South, then I-20 West towards Richland County reaching speeds over 100 mph, say authorities.

The suspects eventually exited on I-77 toward Fairfield County and ended with no injuries or property damage.

Demetrius McIwain, 49, and Van Starling, 45, were both arrested on drug and firearms charges. McIwain was also charged with failure to stop for blue lights.