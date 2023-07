ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)—The City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department is hosting it’s third annual Park Palooza on Saturday at Edisto Memorial Gardens.

The event runs from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. and features activities for the entire family, a Kindness Rock Garden dedication from members of Girl Scout Troop 471, live entertainment as well as food trucks, vendors and more.

For more information, visit their Facebook page HERE.