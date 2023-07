No injuries in house fire at Rosecliff Circle

Columbia Fire Department

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— No one is hurt after a house fire in Columbia yesterday afternoon.

It happened at a Rosecliff Circle home after 2 p.m. The Columbia Fire Department arrived to find a large amount of fire coming from the front of the property.

Five people were left displaced and three of them were at the home during the fire and managed to get out safely.

The Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office is looking into the cause of the fire.