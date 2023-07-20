Pickle flavored sparkling wine cocktail coming soon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—Wine enthusiasts and pickle lovers alike get ready for this… the first-ever pickle flavored sparkling wine cocktail.

Claussen Pickles has teamed up with Spritz Society to create a white wine cocktail with the pickle company’s signature pickle flavor.

This is the first time that Claussen has entered the beverage market in its 150 year history.

What started off as an April Fool’s prank back in April 2022 turned into reality.

Spritz Society was surprised by the positive reaction and demand from fans after its’ April Fool’s prank about a pickle flavored wine.

The cocktail officially named Spritz Society Pickle by Claussen is available for sale exclusively online at spritzsociety.com.

Would you try it?