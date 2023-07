Columbia Firefighters respond to kitchen fire on Lindella Street

Columbia-Richland Fire Department

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia-Richland Fire Department says they responded to a house fire on Lindella Street on Friday afternoon.



Firefighters responded to the residence and found smoke and fire coming from the back of the property.

All occupants made it out safely and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.