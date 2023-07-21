Fairfield Co. jury finds man guilty of criminal sexual conduct with a minor

Jessica Mejia,

FAIRFIELD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

FAIRFIELD, S.C. (WOLO)— A Fairfield County jury found Carlos A. Cesmas-Gomez guilty of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor (2nd Degree).

The conviction comes after authorities investigated an incident that happened in the Ridgeway area in 2019.

Authorities say Cesmas-Gomez was 20 years old at the time of the crime and the victim as 12 years old.

Cesmas-Gomez was sentenced to 20 years in the SC Department of Corrections.

After his release, he will be required to register as a sex offender.

 

