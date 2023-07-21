President Biden chooses Admiral Lisa Franchetti to lead U.S. Navy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—Admiral Lisa Franchetti is President Biden’s pick to head the U.S. Navy.

Franchetti is currently serving as the Vice Chief of Naval Operations. She was commissioned in 1985 and has served as the Commander of U.S. Naval Forces Korea and Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for war-fighting development.

If confirmed, she would be the first woman in the Navy’s history to hold the job, and the first woman in the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

However, Franchetti will likely join more than 250 military nominations being held up in the Senate because of Senator Tommy Tuberville.

The Republican from Alabama has said he will keep blocking the promotions until the Pentagon changes a policy on reproductive rights.