SCDOT: Construction at I-20 and Monticello Road this Weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prepare to take a detour this weekend if you are travelling 1-20 at Monticello Road.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation says there will be temporary traffic impacts of road construction on Monticello Road (SC-215) at the intersection of Interstate 20 Eastbound in Richland County.

The work is scheduled to include the removal and replacement of damaged concrete pavement on Monticello Road. SCDOT officials say they expect to complete the work by the end of the weekend.

Per the SC DOT:

Starting on Saturday, July 22, at 6:30 a.m., Exit 68 at Monticello Road (SC-215) on I-20 Eastbound will be unavailable. Motorists who wish to use Exit 68 will be directed to Exit 70 at Fairfield Road (U.S. 321), where they may then use I-20 Westbound to return to Exit 68. During this time, inside lanes (left lanes) on Monticello Road will be closed in both directions.

Left turn movements at the intersection of I-20 Eastbound/Buckner Road and Monticello Road will be prohibited during this time. Southbound traffic on Monticello Road will not be able to turn left onto the I-20 Eastbound on-ramp or onto Buckner Road. Southbound motorists on Monticello Road will detour to North Main Street (U.S. 21), turn left onto Fairfield Road (U.S. 321), and enter I-20 at Exit 70 onto Fairfield Road (U.S. 321). Traffic entering Monticello Road from Buckner Road will only be allowed to turn right.

Signed detour routes will be established to direct motorists (see detour map). SCDOT asks motorists to use caution while driving near this work zone.