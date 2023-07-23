SC DNR: New Boater Education Requirement
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— According to SC DNR, Beginning August 18, individuals born after July 1, 2007 will be required to pass an approved boater education course before driving a boat, jet ski or a specialty propcraft powered by 10-hp motor or more.
The new requirement includes individuals who want to drive or operate a boat, a personal watercraft (jet ski) or a specialty propcraft powered by 10-hp motor or more, says the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.
Exceptions include persons who have a boater education certificate from another state, a U.S. Coast Guard license, a merchant mariner credential, or those accompanied by a person at least 18 years old who has a boating safety certificate or USCG license/credential.
For more information on all boating courses, visit www.dnr.sc.gov/education/boated or call SCDNR at 1-800-277-4301.