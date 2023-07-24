ABC’s of Education: 2023 HBCU Scholars named by White House

The White House initiative is recognizing its ninth cohort of HBCU Scholars with 102 being reward for their accomplishments in academics and leadership.

the 2023 hbcu scholars are the largest cohort since the program’s inception in 2014. The HBCU scholars which include students from school across the country will serve as ambassadors of the White House initiative on HBCU’s, The U.S. Department of Education and their respective HBCU.

The scholars that will represent South Carolina are listed below.

SOUTH CAROLINA

(Blythewood) Kenard Holmes, South Carolina State University, Orangeburg, SC

(Columbia) Simya Levine, Voorhees University, Denmark, SC

(Fort Mill) Victoria Jordan, South Carolina State University, Orangeburg, SC

(Hardeeville) Marlaysia Westbrook, Allen University, Columbia, SC

(Olar) Patience Badger, Denmark Technical College, Denmark, SC

HBCU Scholars will also get the chance to go to this year’s HBCU Week National Annual Conference set for September 24-28, 2023, at the Hyatt Regency in Crystal City, Virginia.

This year’s conference themes are, “Raising the Bar: Forging Excellence Through Innovation and

Leadership.”

