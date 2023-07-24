American Idol virtual auditions coming to South Carolina!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—American Idol is entering its 7th season on ABC with the launch of Idol Across America auditions starting August 4th in Georgia and the Carolinas.

American Idol hopefuls can sign up to audition virtually from anywhere in America for their chance to be crowned the next winner of American Idol!



For the first time ever, American Idol will be hosting genre auditions. There will be three dates in August for singers of specific genres to audition for producers of the show.

The genres that will be covered are Singer-Songwriter, Country/Rock and Pop/R&B/Soul.

The dates are outlined below. Idol hopefuls are encouraged to sign up to audition during both their state dates and genre dates for an opportunity to audition in front of an American Idol producer.



Special IAA Dates

Singer-Songwriter – August 11

Country/Rock – August 25

Pop, R&B and Soul – September 8