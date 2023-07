Coroner: 1 person dead after Garners Ferry Road accident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— One person is dead after an accident this morning.

Troopers say it happened at the Garners Ferry Road exit on I-77 North.

According to the Coroner’s Office one person was killed in the accident.

The Highway Patrol says the accident blocked traffic for two hours.

The victim’s identity has not been released.