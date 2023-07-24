Gas price spike in South Carolina and across Nation

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Prices at the pump have risen over the last week, according to GasBuddy.

Drivers in Columbia are paying an average of $3.27 a gallon.

GasBuddy reports that average gasoline prices in the Midlands have risen 15.8 cents per gallon over the last week.

The national average is also up, rising 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week, according to GasBuddy.

The National average stands at $3.55 a gallon.

Diesel prices have also risen, the national average stands at $3.83 per gallon, says GasBuddy.