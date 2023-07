Tick population increases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— Outdoor activities are more common in Summer but so is tick exposure.

There are now more ticks than ever before!

Experts say it is likely due to white-tailed deer becoming more common in densely populated areas.

Some species of tick carry diseases that can be debilitating or even life-threatening, including Lyme disease.

A tick bite can also cause you to be allergic to red meat.