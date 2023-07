Cher launches gelato company “Cherlato”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— If she could turn back time, she would probably do this a lot sooner.

Singer and actress Cher is launching her own line of the frozen dessert called Cherlato.

The 77 year-old announced the venture on Instagram. Cher teamed up with a New Zealand-based ice cream company to bring the project to life.

According to the company, Cherlato focuses on local ingredients.

It will be available in Los Angeles.