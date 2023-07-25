Mustard flavored Skittles to be released for National Mustard Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— A new flavor is joining the Skittles rainbow!

The candy has partnered with French’s to make a new tangy mustard-flavored Skittle.

The collaboration is in celebration of National Mustard Day on August 5.

The new flavor will only be available at French’s “Mustard Mobile” in select cities.

Where’s the closest stop to us? In Atlanta only July 31.

Fans can also enter an online sweepstakes for a chance to win a package of the mustard-flavored Skittles.