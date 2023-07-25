Newberry Co. man sentenced 45 years for criminal sexual conduct with four-year-old

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A Newberry County man was sentenced to 45 years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Attorney General Alan Wilson says Martin Lee Dickert was charged following inappropriate conduct with a four-year-old girl he was babysitting on September 18, 2020 in Newberry County.

Dickert recorded videos of the child’s private parts, including some in which he inappropriately touched her, according to authorities. The child attempted to push Dickert off and told her mother when she returned home.

Dickert was arrested after the mother called the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators later found 44 images, including over 30 videos of the victim on Dickert’s cell phone.

He will be required to register as a sex offender after his release and will be subject to lifetime GPS monitoring.