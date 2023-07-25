World Health Administration declares June 25 Drowning Prevention Day
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The World Health Administration has declared June 25 as Drowning Prevention Day.
Doctors at Prisma Health are offering some advice on preventing your loved ones from drowning:
- Make learning to swim a priority
- Always keep an eye on children near water, even if they know how to swim
- Never swim alone
For more information about drowning prevention go to https://www.who.int/campaigns/world-drowning-prevention-day/2023