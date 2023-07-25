World Health Administration declares June 25 Drowning Prevention Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The World Health Administration has declared June 25 as Drowning Prevention Day.

Doctors at Prisma Health are offering some advice on preventing your loved ones from drowning:

Make learning to swim a priority

Always keep an eye on children near water, even if they know how to swim

Never swim alone

For more information about drowning prevention go to https://www.who.int/campaigns/world-drowning-prevention-day/2023