Columbia men arrested on criminal solicitation of a minor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— SC Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrests of two Columbia men on four total charges connected to the attempted sexual exploitation of minors.

Authorities say Micka White, 28, solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex.

Joseph Garcia, 31, encouraged a person he believed to be a minor to produce child sexual abuse material, according to the SC Attorney General’s Office.

White was arrested on July 24, 2023 and faces up to 30 years in prison.

Garcia was arrested on July 22, 2023 and faces 20 years in prison.