Harvard University under investigation for alleged ‘legacy’ admissions

(CNN) — Many colleges and universities give preferential treatment to people whose parents or other relatives went there.

It’s called being a Legacy and Harvard is now under investigation for it.

A group called ‘Lawyers for Civil Rights’ filed a lawsuit alleging the legacy applicants Harvard gives preferential treatment to are overwhelmingly white.

The action prompted the Department of Education to open an investigation into whether Harvard’s legacy preferences violate title six of the civil rights act of 1964.

That law prohibits discrimination based on race, color, or national origin.

Harvard had not commented on the matter.