President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, plea deal update

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden’s son Hunter plea deal on two tax charges has fallen apart after the federal judge hearing his case expressed concern over a related agreement on a more serious gun possession charge. Wednesday’s outcome leaves open the yearslong investigation into Hunter Biden’s business dealings. Hunter Biden had been charged with two misdemeanor tax crimes. He had made an agreement with prosecutors, who planned to recommend two years of probation. He also was charged with possession of a firearm by a person who is a known drug user, a felony. He had agreed to enter into a diversion agreement, meaning he would not technically plead guilty to the crime