South Carolina man charged with sex trafficking of four victims

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The United States Department of Justice announced a South Carolina man was indicted on three counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, one count of sex trafficking of a minor, two counts of interstate travel in aid of racketeering and one count of obstructing a sex trafficking investigation.

Aaron T. Simmons, 26, of Greenville forced three adult women to engage in commercial sex between August 2019 and August 2020, according to the indictment.

If convicted of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, Simmons faces a minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and up to life in prison.

If convicted of sex trafficking of a minor, Simmons faces a minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and up to life imprisonment

If you have information about Simmons, contact the FBI Columbia Field Office at (803) 551-4200.

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.